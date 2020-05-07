Wärtsilä confirms 70MW energy storage and management project in California

Global energy and technology company Wärtsilä has confirmed a 70MW energy storage and management project in California.

The project will be linked to the company’s GEMS platform, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and automated decision-making based on real-time and forecasted data to balance energy demand – this works to improve access to the local energy market, direct renewable energy to the grid and advance battery performance.

In addition, the project could also allow customers to purchase electricity from the market at low costs, to sell it back when demand is high.

The initiative is expected to be completed by mid-2020.