Wind energy ‘is key building block’ for recovery from Covid-19

A Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC)-led consortium has declared wind energy will play a key role in the road to recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.

The international body said the wind industry holds the potential to create jobs, generate zero carbon renewable power and drive green investment.

It urges governments to strengthen infrastructure, facilitate the transition to a renewable economy and provide financial support to renewable industries impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented social and economic impact around the world and how we recover from the crisis depends on the actions that we all take over the coming months.

“We have the opportunity here to ‘re-build back better’, help kick-start sustainable economic recovery and build the energy infrastructure of the future.”