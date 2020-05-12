US wind sector delivers ‘strong first quarter’ despite coronavirus crisis

The US wind sector delivered a strong first quarter with a record 1,800MW of new capacity installed across the nation.

A recent report by the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) noted as many as 11 new wind projects were launched in the first three months of 2020, providing enough clean energy to energise the equivalent of 560,000 American homes.

Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA, said: “America’s largest source of renewable electricity is poised to build on its 50-state footprint of job creation and economic development and to continue bringing reliable, clean and affordable electricity to communities across the country.

While we continue working to mitigate the challenges of Covid-19, the wind industry is committed to investing in the US economy and keeping the lights on for millions of Americans.”

In total, project developers across the US installed more than double the amount of wind capacity in the first quarter of 2020 than in the first quarter of 2019 – they also started construction on 4,124MW of new wind power during this timeframe, bringing total construction activity to 24,690MW.

Despite these successes, the AWEA notes many jobs in the sector have already been lost due to the novel coronavirus and warns the pandemic could stall the wind energy sector’s growth ‘significantly’ unless addressed.