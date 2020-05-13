Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Policy

Canada ties economic relief packages to climate goals commitments

The Canadian Government pledges to help large businesses with consistent climate goals

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 13 May 2020
Image: Shutterstock

The Canadian Government has announced new Covid-19 aid intended for businesses to save jobs will be conditional on the companies meeting climate goals.

Justin Trudeau, Canada‘s Prime Minister, has unveiled new measures to support companies so they can keep their workers on the payroll and weather the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he says businesses that seek emergency payroll funding will have to demonstrate their compliance with climate change guidelines.

One of the conditions for the eligible businesses will be their commitment to publishing annual climate-related disclosure reports consistent with the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force.

It notes this reporting would demonstrate how their future operations will support environmental sustainability and national climate goals.

