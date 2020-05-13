Canada ties economic relief packages to climate goals commitments

The Canadian Government has announced new Covid-19 aid intended for businesses to save jobs will be conditional on the companies meeting climate goals.

Justin Trudeau, Canada‘s Prime Minister, has unveiled new measures to support companies so they can keep their workers on the payroll and weather the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he says businesses that seek emergency payroll funding will have to demonstrate their compliance with climate change guidelines.

We know Canadians are worried about their jobs as a result of the pandemic. Today, we’re announcing new measures to save jobs by helping businesses of all sizes keep workers on the payroll. Get the details here: https://t.co/faG9yIPJHh — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 11, 2020

One of the conditions for the eligible businesses will be their commitment to publishing annual climate-related disclosure reports consistent with the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force.

It notes this reporting would demonstrate how their future operations will support environmental sustainability and national climate goals.