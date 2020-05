Global engineering consulting firm London Offshore Consultants (LOC) is set to provide Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) services for the development of the 350MW Jieyang II offshore wind farm in China.

Under the MWS services, LOC will review the relevant design and engineering documents plus the associated procedures for the operations.

LOC will also support transport and installation operations.

The Jieyang II wind farm, consisting of 64 wind turbines, is scheduled to launch in August 2020.