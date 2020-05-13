Efficiency & Environment, Technology

Yacht Club de Monaco to host virtual sustainable boat challenge

Entries will focus on zero-emission propulsion methods able to reduce impacts on the environment and support clean energy fuel sources

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 13 May 2020
Image: Shutterstock

A competition which aims to find solutions for sustainable yachting will go online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM) has launched the seventh virtual edition of the Monaco Solar and Energy Boat Challenge, calling for entries which will focus on zero-emission propulsion by reducing impacts on the environment and developing clean energy fuel sources.

Participants will have to submit a presentation of their project into one of three categories – Solar, Energy Class and Open Sea.

A technical jury will then review the proposals and the winners will be announced on an online awards ceremony during which three of the most innovative renewable energy-powered yacht projects will receive a €2,000 (£1,754) funding.

Bernard d’Alessandri, YCM General Secretary, said: “With all the uncertainty, we are not able to host a conventional event for the public. Last year, we had over a thousand visitors through the village and 350 participants.”

