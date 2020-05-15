Duke Energy teams up with City of Charlotte to expand solar energy in North Carolina

The City of Charlotte has become the first US municipality to execute a renewable power agreement under Duke Energy’s Green Source Advantage (GSA) programme, further expanding solar energy in North Carolina.

The GSA allows large customers to offset power purchases by securing renewable energy from projects connected to the Duke Energy grid.

Under a 20-year power purchase agreement, the energy supplier company will secure zero carbon power to partially offset the city of Charlotte’s energy demand- it will be sourced from a 35MW solar facility to be constructed in Iredell County, which is expected to be fully operational in 2022.

Vi Lyles, Charlotte Mayor, said: “We are proud to be a municipal leader in North Carolina and in the US, not only setting ambitious climate and energy goals but taking actions on those goals to support the environment and health of our community.”

Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina President, said: “Our customers want more options to secure renewable energy and the Green Source Advantage makes that happen.”