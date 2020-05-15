Wärtsilä and Uniper to build 105MW combined heat and power plant in Germany

Wärtsilä has joined forces with Uniper to deliver a 105MW combined heat and power (CHP) power plant to public utility swb Erzeugung GmbH und Co. KG, which operates in Bremen, Germany.

The facility, which will replace an existing coal-fired power plant, will supply heat to Bremen’s district heating network and feed electricity into the grid.

The power plant will operate on nine Wärtsilä 31SG gas engines and is expected to commence its operations in mid-2022.

Jens-Uwe Freitag, Chief Executive Officer of swb Erzeugung GmbH & Co. KG, Bremen, said: “Efficient and sustainable power and heat generation is extremely important, both for our company and for the German energy sector in general.

“We are going to replace an outdated coal burning plant with a modern, clean, reliable and extremely efficient solution, which will provide the flexibility needed today.”