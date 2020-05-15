What is the post-coronavirus business world going to look like? Find out at future Net Zero Online

What is the post-coronavirus business world going to look like and where will it take us?

You will be able to find out at future Net Zero Online, a week of webinars we are hosting on our sister platform through the BrightTALK platform through the first week of June.

The theme for the week’s discussions will be ‘Net Zero Reset?’ – will the post-coronavirus world accelerate or hinder the pathway to net-zero? It’s extraordinary to see how our lives have changed in such a short time. The human cost has been tragically high but it’s undeniable that if there is a positive to be found, it is the environmental benefits the global lockdown has brought. But will the economic shockwave after the crisis focus minds on the importance of sustainability or make investing in net zero more difficult than before?

Each day there will be three webinars at 11:00, 14:00 and 15:30 – the first slots at 11:00 each day will be focused on thought leadership and opinion from leading figures and industry experts at our partner organisations.

Monday 1st June – British Gas Business & UK Power Networks

Tuesday 2nd June – Kaiserwetter & Statkraft

Wednesday 3rd June – AMP Clean Energy & Schneider Electric

Thursday 4th June – Co-op & SSE Business Energy

Friday 5th June – Energy Institute & ENGIE

During the course of the week we will reveal the names of the speakers, the subjects for discussion and everything else you’ll need to know about each slot – but first, please fill in our survey to help to shape the week’s debate – the questionnaire will be open until May 22nd, so feel free to share it among your friends and colleagues until then to make sure the topics you care about are directly addressed.

Please make sure you register once you find a session you wish to engage in – we want to get as many of you as possible asking questions and getting involved during these webinars so that you can be part of providing the solutions to the sector’s biggest challenges.

