Cambridgeshire to build solar farm and battery storage system on closed landfill

A 2.7MW solar farm and a battery energy storage system will soon cover an area of around eight hectares on the old landfill site at Stanground, to the south of Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire County Council says the solar farm, the ‘first of its kind in the East of England’, would generate enough electricity to meet the demand of more than 700 homes per year.

The project could also save around 6,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide during its lifetime.

The local authority owns the site and suggests sales of electricity to the grid would generate revenue for the county to support its frontline services.