Danish port lands billion kroner cash injection for offshore wind development

The Danish port of Esbjerg will get a one billion kroner (£119m) investment to help it develop storage and manufacturing facilities for the European offshore wind industry.

Nordic infrastructure fund Infranode is providing the funding and the new port facilities at the Port of Esbjerg will help reduce the costs of transportation between production and installation sites.

Prospective projects of up to 100GW are being currently installed in the North Sea.

The investment is expected to further generate as many as 2,000 new jobs.

Port Esbjerg CEO, Dennis Jul Pedersen, said: “We have a really strong platform in Esbjerg and in all of Denmark in terms of the green energy potential.

“The physical settings are in place at the port of Esbjerg and this agreement will set the base for the necessary financial capabilities for unlocking the huge potential so we can establish the necessary production capacity.”