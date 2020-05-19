Total Solar DG to expand Asian Pacific rooftop solar portfolio by 60MW in 2020

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) plans to grow its portfolio of operating solar energy assets in the Asia Pacific region by around 60MW in 2020.

The company has installed nearly 8MW of roof-mounted solar systems across the region so far in 2020 and is projected to complete construction of key projects by the end of the year.

A system boasting a total capacity of 25MW and more than 62,000 solar panels across 24 facilities owned by Thai agro-industrial giant Betagro Group is in the pipeline and is forecast to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 26,000 tonnes.

Total Solar DG will also complete an initial solar project for APT Pranoto Airport in Indonesia, a development that will enable it to become ‘the first airport in the country to be solarised’.

An off-grid, hybrid, island electrification project combining solar power and energy storage is also underway.

Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar DG, Southeast Asia, said: “We are proud to be trusted by our customers in supporting their industry-leading sustainability initiatives.

“We are committed to enabling positive impact, even in this time of adversity and our growing portfolio and continued success demonstrate and validate the unique offering that we can provide.”