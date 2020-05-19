Yorkshire windfarm gets £700k energy storage boost

Banks Renewables is looking to invest £700,000 in a new energy storage system for the Hazlehead wind farm in South Yorkshire.

It has submitted a proposal to install a lithium-ion battery to Barnsley Council for approval. If granted, the battery will be large enough to fully charge 35 electric cars.

The new energy storage system will help capture electricity produced during times of low demand and then dispatch it when demand is higher. The automatic system will reduce dependency on operators and reduce the cost of repair and maintenance.

Mark Rowcroft, Technical Manager at The Banks Group, said: “The capacity within the connection to the electricity network that we already have at the Hazlehead Wind Farm provides an opportunity to co-locate electricity storage with generation and maximises the value of that infrastructure, while reducing operational costs and electricity transmission losses.”

The Hazlehead Wind Farm is expected to generate 18GW of electricity annually once operational.