Innergex buys 68MW solar farm in Chile

Independent renewable assets developer Innergex Renewable Energy has acquired a 68MW photovoltaic solar farm in Northern Chile.

The Salvador SpA facility is expected to generate 182.2GWh of electricity annually, enough to power 70,000 Chilean homes with clean energy.

The renewable asset is estimated to generate an 11% rate of return on investment, over the next ten years and additionally create up to $8 million (£6.5m) in earnings before tax deductions in 2021.

The project, which will be commissioned in 2014, provides its total output to Chile’s central power grid.

The project’s net purchase price is of $66.1 million (£54m), which includes 11 demand-based Purchase Power Agreements for a total electricity generation of 54.6GWh annually.