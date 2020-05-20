Spruce Finances acquires 53MW of residential solar assets from Clearway Energy

American consumer solar finance company Spruce Finance has purchased all residential solar assets from clean energy company Clearway Energy.

Spruce Energy’s portfolio now consists of more than 250MW of solar assets, including the 53MW of newly-acquired panels.

The purchase also enables the company’s subsidiary Energy Service Experts to provide solar services to more than 70,000 American households.

Christian Fong, CEO of Spruce Finance, said: “Despite the current global crisis, we expect strong and stable returns – both financial and environmental – from investing in a renewable future.”