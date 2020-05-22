Australia announces ‘Technology Investment Roadmap’ to boost economic activity post Covid-19

The Australian Government has announced a national ‘Technology Investment Roadmap’ to spur economic activity in the aftermath of Covid-19.

The roadmap will support job creation, help restart businesses and boost investment in low emission technologies.

Other key areas of focus include developing research facilities, reducing global emissions and supporting new industries that could strengthen regional communities across the nation.

The framework will also enable the government to focus on priority technologies, such as limiting the cost of green hydrogen production under $2 (£1.6) per kilogram.

The roadmap forms part of the government’s ‘technology, not taxes’ approach to reducing emissions.