UK’s ‘first’ commercial waste-to-jet-fuel plant receives green light

The ‘UK’s first’ waste-to-jet-fuel plant has been granted the green light by the North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC)’s Planning Committee.

It says the Altalto Immingham plant would convert hundreds of thousands of tonnes of non-recyclable everyday household and commercial waste, otherwise destined for landfill or incineration, into cleaner burning sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) every year.

The project which is expected to produce fuel from 2025, is a collaboration between Velocys, British Airways PLC and Shell International Petroleum Company.

The fuel, based on Velocy’s technology, would offer net greenhouse gas (GHG) savings of around 70% for each tonne of conventional jet fuel it displaces.

It would also improve air quality, with up to a 90% reduction in particulate matter from aircraft engine exhausts and almost a 100% reduction in sulphur oxides.

Kelly Tolhurst, Aviation Minister, commented: “Innovative technologies like the development of SAF firms up the UK’s position as a leader in aviation and shows the determination the industry has in continuing to operate, but in a more environmentally-friendly way.”

Henrik Wareborn, CEO at Velocys, said: “SAF are essential for decarbonising this challenging sector and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.”

Philip Jackson, Leader, of the North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “This development cements North East Lincolnshire’s place at the heart of the UK’s green industrial revolution, an area already renowned for its fuels production and offshore wind industry.”