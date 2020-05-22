US to resume environmental cleanup of toxic waste at ETEC Center

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is to resume the environmental cleanup at the Energy Technology Engineering Center (ETEC) in California.

The DOE has teamed up with the California Department of Toxic Substance Control to demolish and remove ten DOE-owned buildings from the former nuclear and liquid metals research site.

The selected buildings have remained inactive from 1991-2001 and were originally used for the processing, packaging and shipment of radioactive and hazardous waste during the Cold War era.

The cleanup will mitigate risks of wildfires and erosion from storms and improve the soil and groundwater quality at the site.

The debris will be disposed of at licensed sites outside of California.

Jared Blumenfeld, California Environmental Protection Secretary, said: “This is a significant step forward in the cleanup of this important site. We share this community’s concern regarding the possible release of contamination from this area, and credit the Federal DOE for working collaboratively to remove the buildings and complete this action.”