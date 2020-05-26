future Net Zero Online: Webinars on 1st June

On June 1st at 11:00AM watch the first in our series of video webinars with Gab Barbaro and Suleman Alli discussing the concept of the ‘net zero reset’. Where is the future post coronavirus going to take us?

Into a new world, where we now invest only in the cleaner technologies, industries and social structures to get us to net zero. Or will we return to the rush for short term survival, fossil fuels as we did post the 2008 crash?

We have the power to shape the future ahead, help start that conversation going.

Speakers:

Click here to register.

We also have a webinar with Richard Nicholls, Head of Commercial at Brook Green Supply at 14:00 the same day.

Transitioning into a green economy has been well documented, however the current Covid-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to reflect on their current priorities and processes. With many corporations finding their futures uncertain, is striving for net zero in a time of crisis even something we should be focusing on? In Brook Green presentation, they discuss their perspective on green energy costs and what the short- and long-term effects could be for companies going green in a post-pandemic economy.

Click here to register.