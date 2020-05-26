PG&E to launch five energy storage projects totaling 423MW in California

American energy utility Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) intends to build five energy storage projects in San Fransisco by August 2021.

The company has requested approval for the lithium-ion battery projects, totalling 423MW, from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).

The CPUC is authorised to approve projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing the Californian grid’s reliability.

PG&E will submit a request for phase two in the next few months, for projects to come online between August, 2022 and August, 2023.

Between 2021 and 2023, PG&E is expected to obtain projects of a total capacity of 716.9MW to enhance grid reliability.

Fong Wan, Senior Vice President of Energy Policy and Procurement at PG&E, said: “PG&E is well positioned with the energy storage projects under contract today to meet the state’s ambitious clean energy and storage goals while ensuring grid reliability and we will continue to look toward innovation, integration of new technologies and collaboration to drive a clean energy future.”