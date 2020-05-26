Zesco and Power China sign $548m deal for three solar projects in Zambia

ZESCO and Power China have signed three contracts worth $548 million (£448m) to develop 600MW of new solar capacity across three districts in Zambia.

The three solar power plants will be connected to the national electricity grid and will have 200MW capacity each.

ZESCO says the signing of the three contracts is ‘historic’ for the country as it is a significant step towards diversifying renewable energy development in power generation.

ZESCO Limited Managing Director, Mr Victor Mulenga Mundende, said: “The project, will greatly profit more than one million current and potential customers by increasing access to reliable electricity, enhance industrial development and create employment opportunities to local people.”

Zambia relies heavily on hydropower and recently has been facing increased power shortages, partly caused by drought.