Moixa progresses £31m virtual power plant project amid coronavirus crisis

Moixa is progressing the development of a £31 million smart technology project it claims will help the UK ‘Build Back Better’ after the coronavirus crisis.

The SmartHubs project, led by Connected Energy, will see Moixa’s GridShare technology used to create a virtual power plant (VPP) linking heat, transport and energy assets across social housing, transport, infrastructure and private residential and commercial properties in West Sussex.

It will aggregate and manage the large fleet of hybrid systems to deliver flexibility services into ancillary markets – this aims to ensure system reliability, deliver a stronger, cheaper and cleaner grid and cut carbon emissions while saving money for consumers.

Moixa will provide up to 350 smart solar panel and battery systems to deliver clean energy to 250 social homes, up to 100 small businesses, schools and the local public sector in West Sussex – up to 250 electric vehicle charging points will also be put into place.

Implementation of the project is planned to safely ramp up when lockdown restrictions ease and it is safe to do so.