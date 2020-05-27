The UK must go ‘faster, further and fairer’ to reach a greener future

The UK must go ‘faster, further and fairer’ to combat climate change, tackle threats to nature and rebuild the economy post-coronavirus.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) Environmental Justice Commission says this is the only way to seize the “significant national and global opportunities of a net zero economy” and suggests it would unlock new high-skilled jobs, allow dynamic businesses to develop and improve general levels of health across the country.

It warns failing to accelerate the pace and scope of green ambitions risks jeopardising climate targets, worsening existing inequalities and heading straight into another ‘global shock’ – one that has already been anticipated, modelled and warned about.

The cross-party commission claims “faster and more ambitious action can both mitigate the impacts and capture the opportunities” and urges greater political and business ambition to ensure the nation makes the most of hosting the COP26 climate summit.

It says the government must commit to decarbonise the economy significantly faster over the next decade by aligning with 1.5°C and net zero and invest “at least £30 billion” in a green recovery plan – this would help pay to insulate homes, cut energy use, create benefits for consumers, plant millions of trees, restore the UK’s forests, safeguard peatland, expand and improve the rail network and bolster the electric vehicle charging network.

It also calls for politicians to set a target for “consumption emissions”, which refers to the carbon burnt abroad to make and supply everything the UK imports.

Co-chair Caroline Lucas said: “The good news is that decarbonising our economy and restoring nature offers us a vital opportunity to fix an economic model that is not only driving environmental destruction, but also failing the vast majority of people across the UK, as the fall-out from Covid-19 has so brutally exposed.

“We can build back better – but only if we embed an agenda of rapid decarbonisation within a broader social and economic justice agenda and ensure that those communities most affected by change have the power to lead and shape it.”