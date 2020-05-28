Green hydrogen gets big backing from Scandinavian corporates

A consortium of Scandinavian companies are working together to use green-sourced hydrogen to help cut emissions from fuel use.

Ørsted, Copenhagen (CPH) Airport, Scandinavian airline SAS and Danish shipping company A.P. Moller – Maersk are aiming to develop a new ‘ground-breaking’ hydrogen and e-fuel production facility, which could reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by 850,000 tonnes.

The project will use renewable electricity from offshore wind power produced at the Danish island of Bornholm.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO of CPH Airport, said: “The challenge of creating a future-proof and sustainable fuel is common to everyone in the transport sector and the fact that we are now working together in a partnership is crucial for us to be able to produce sustainable fuel in the necessary quantities.”

Henrik Poulsen, CEO of Ørsted, commented: “Decarbonising the road, maritime and aviation sectors is key to bringing our economies around the world to net zero emissions by 2050.

“With the right policy framework in place, this project could be a defining leap forward for the production of sustainable fuels in Denmark, which will further reinforce Denmark’s role as a global leader in technologies and business models for a sustainable future.”

When fully scaled-up by 2030, the project could deliver more than 250,000 tonnes of sustainable fuel for buses, trucks, maritime vessels and planes every year.