Siemens Gamesa has secured a 30-year ‘landmark deal’ to provide operation and maintenance services (O&M) to a 226MW wind farm in Australia.

The Murra Warra plant in Victoria is fitted with 61 Senvion turbines of 3.7MW capacity each.

Siemens Gamesa will provide servicing to the turbines for 30 years.

The project is expected to power around 420,000 Victorian homes with clean energy.