Tata Power’s renewable energy portfolio expands to 3,883MW in 2020

Indian energy giant Tata Power’s renewable energy portfolio has grown to 3,883MW in the fourth quarter of the 2020 financial year.

The company has registered an additional wind capacity of 551MW and solar capacity of 1,646MW this year, marking a 7% increase in renewable capacity generation compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mr Praveer Sinha, Managing Director & CEO at Tata Power, said: “We aim to add a large amount of renewable energy capacity through wind, rooftop solar, solar panels and microgrids to our portfolio every year and scale up our existing portfolio in the next five years.”

Tata Power is committed to deploying new technologies and power generation towards tackling climate change and overcoming pandemic-related challenges.