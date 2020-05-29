Home smart meter installations down 15% during pandemic

Smart meter installations dropped in the first quarter of 2020, according to figures released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The report suggests the decrease is attributable to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Industry data indicates that installation levels dropped after the start of the delay phase on 12th March, as energy suppliers focused on emergency meter installations after stay-at-home guidance was issued on 23rd March.

The figures also suggest the number of smart meter installations was higher than the monthly average for the fourth quarter of 2019, indicating an increased quarterly total would have been likely without the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first quarter of 2020, there were also 22,000 smart and advanced meters installed in smaller non-domestic sites – this represents a 31% decrease overall from the previous quarter.