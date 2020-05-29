Kathryn Porter is an independent consultant who has worked in the financial and energy markets since 1997; having worked in senior origination, structuring and pricing related roles at Centrica, EDFT, Société Générale, Barclays Capital, Commerzbank ad Deloitte.

Kathryn advises clients on all aspects of wholesale gas and electricity markets; as well as supporting them in energy market entry, new business / asset evaluation, energy risk management and financing.

Kathryn has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since September 2017.

Specialities: