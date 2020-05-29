Martin Needham is an independent commercial consultant, who has worked in the energy market since 1999. He has led commercial & procurement functions for suppliers and energy brokers and has spent most of his career in commercial positions worked for Energy Cost Advisors and then for CNG.

Martin’s experience is of most value to end users, brokers and suppliers who are looking to develop their capability to deliver more value. He is able to provide support with strategy, proposition formulation, market intelligence, staff development and field related support services. Martin is based in London, willing to travel UK wide and is experienced in supporting clients remotely.

Needers has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since February 2019.

Specialities: