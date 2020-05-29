New app ‘makes planning for EVs easier’

Good Energy is gearing up with the software provider Jumptech to support a new electric vehicle (EV) service which will help businesses to install faster charging points in their facilities.

The new partnership will use a platform that allows customers to carry out a survey of their business premises ahead of installing EV chargers.

The tool aims to lower costs, enhance customer experience and allow Good Energy to qualify suitable customers quickly.

Juliet Davenport, Good Energy’s CEO and Founder said: “Jumptech’s new platform is a unique resource and will offer our One Point EV charging product to more businesses investing in zero-carbon transport.”