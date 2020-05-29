Surplus wind energy to heat off-grid Scottish homes

Scottish households could now be powered by surplus wind energy.

The ‘4D Heat’ project by National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) and the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is exploring the use of wind energy to generate electric heat in areas not connected to the gas grid.

The project aims to help cater to fluctuating power demand without disrupting the distribution network.

The scheme covers off-gas areas in the north of the country with a high demand for electric heating and homes looking to make a switch to clean energy heating.

The Scottish Government is committed to providing renewable energy-based or low carbon heating to all new homes from 2024.

Cian McLeavey-Reville, Innovation Strategy Manager at ESO, said: Reducing the amount of wind curtailed, as well as improving the business case for low carbon electric heat, would be a major step forward on our path to a net zero carbon economy.”

The 4D Heat project will run for six months, starting this month.