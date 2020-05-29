UK’s ‘biggest solar park’ faces sunny future

What’s said to be the UK’s biggest solar photovoltaic (PV) array and storage park, has been given government approval.

The Cleve Hill Solar Park, which is a joint venture between Hive Energy and Wirsol Energy, is located off the North Kent Coast. It will generate 50MW when complete.

Alok Sharma, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has given the green light for the project, which is expected to provide enough clean electricity to power more than 91,000 homes.

The facility will have a lithium battery storage plant the size of 20 football pitches and 880,000 solar panels. It’s expected to produce a million pounds of income every year for local authorities.