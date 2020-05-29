‘Warmer climate could spur abrupt vegetation growth across Great Britain’

A warmer climate could spur abrupt vegetation growth and changes in crop quality across parts of Great Britain.

This is according to a recent study by the University of Exeter that expects climate change will ‘drastically’ impact plant life.

Experts studied two distinct climate change scenarios developed by the Met Office and their impact on vegetation – they found that a warmer and wetter climate, coupled with an excess of carbon dioxide in the environment could cause a spurt in crops’ growth.

This contrasted with other regions, where warmer conditions appeared to diminish plant quality and dry soil.

Dr Chris Boulton, University of Exeter, said: “The general expected trend towards warmer, wetter weather is likely to cause an overall increase in vegetation in temperate places like Great Britain.

“Our study doesn’t predict abrupt shifts across the whole of Great Britain – 0.5-1.5% of the land area depending on the climate scenario – but it shows numerous shifts can happen on a localised level.”