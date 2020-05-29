Zeinegul Salimova is an independent strategy consultant, who has worked in the energy market since 2005. She has led strategy development and implementation projects covering energy supply, renewables, waste to energy and has supported utilities and engineering clients such as EDF, Doosan, MHPS and CNIM in the UK, Europe and Kazakhstan.

Zeinegul’s experience is of most value to clients looking to develop a new value proposition, to formulate and implement go-to-market and recovery / growth strategies. She is confident leading strategy formulation workshops, undertaking wider market analysis and pull together complex thoughts into a clear business strategy on behalf of senior leaders. Zeinegul is based in London, willing to travel UK wide and is experienced in supporting clients remotely.

Zeinegul has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since September 2019.

Specialities: