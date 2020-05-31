Clarke Energy to expand energy footprint in US with purchase of CHP plants

Global developer of gas and diesel-fueled power plants, Clarke Energy, has acquired Co-Energy America in a bid to expand its footprint in the US energy market.

As part of the acquisition, Clarke Energy will now manufacture and install combined heat and power (CHP) plants of 35kW to 300kW in the North-Eastern region.

The investment will also generate 17 new jobs and an installed gas engine fleet of 19 units across five North-Eastern US states.

Co-Energy America will offer its services to develop and install the CHP plants, along with after-sales support.