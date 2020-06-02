May becomes ‘the greenest month ever’ in the UK

May has become the ‘greenest month ever’ in the UK as the first full calendar month of electricity generation without coal since the industrial revolution.

Figures from the latest National Grid ESO report show a record low for carbon emissions during May with the lowest point of carbon intensity being reached at 46gCO2/kWh on 24th May.

The report suggests an average 28% of electricity generation was from renewable sources during May, with wind energy accounting for 15.8%, solar power 11.4%, biomass 8.7% and gas 30%.

National Grid ESO says the weather and the lower demand have led to this success in driving down emissions.