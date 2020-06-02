Scottish Highlands projects bag £2.15m funding from SSE Renewables

SSE Renewables has announced a total of £2.15 million will be awarded to 23 projects from its Highland Sustainable Development Fund.

Successful projects include £300,000 of funds to the Raasay Development Trust, to create a community-owned hydro system which will be vital to boosting the local economy.

A world-class, environmentally and economically sustainable hub, a modern energy system and new traffic-free areas will also receive part of the grant.

The renewable energy developer and operator has also committed to sharing the benefits of its wind farm funds with the communities in which it operates.

Lord Jack McConnell, Chair of the Sustainable Development Fund, said: “These are difficult times for those who live, work and do business in the Highland Region.

“We have supported projects that provide hope for the future with more sustainable communities and jobs. And to make sure these projects happen, we will be flexible in working with local organisations to meet the new circumstances.”