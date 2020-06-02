Shell Energy Retail works towards net zero UK homes with two carbon-neutral tariffs

Shell Energy Retail has launched two new carbon-neutral energy tariffs for British households.

With the Go Further home energy tariffs, carbon dioxide emissions created during customers’ gas and electricity use will be offset with certified carbon credits from projects that protect forests.

Colin Crooks, CEO of Shell Energy Retail said: “Working towards net zero homes will play a big part in getting the UK to net zero emissions.

“Carbon offsetting also has a role to play in helping consumers tackle their carbon footprint.”

Earlier this year, Shell set out its ambition to become a net zero emissions energy business by 2050.