Somerset switches on ground-breaking energy storage facility

A 25MW battery energy storage facility in Somerset, which claims to be the largest council-owned energy storage system in the UK, has started working.

The facility will provide power management assistance to the National Grid and is funded by a £9.8 million investment by South Somerset District Council.

The excess energy made by solar panels and wind farms will be stored in the facility and resupplied to the National Grid to stabilise the system or when there’s high demand.

Sarah Dyke, South Somerset District Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment, said: “I am extraordinarily proud that we have been able to deliver such a landmark project.

“Our council has recognised that there is a climate emergency and investing in green energy sites like this really makes a powerful statement about our commitment to making a significant reduction in our carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.”