Spain’s new 50MW subsidy-free solar farm begins producing clean electricity

Spain’s new 50MW solar farm has begun the production of renewable energy.

Don Rodrigo 2 is Spain’s second subsidy-free solar farm and has been developed by global renewable asset developer BayWa r.e.

The 12-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Norwegian energy company Statkraft is expected to see the project generate 100GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power around 30,000 Spanish households.

The announcement forms part of the Spanish Government’s new climate law, that seeks to generate 70% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.