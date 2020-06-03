Kentucky expands renewable footprint through shared solar generation

Southern US state, Kentucky is looking to expand homegrown renewable capacity through shared solar energy generation.

LG&E and KU, a subsidiary of the US energy company PPL Corporation, has announced the Solar Share programme to help customers support solar energy generation for as little as 20 cents (£0.015) a day.

Under the programme, housing organisation Kentucky Habitat for Humanity (KYHFH) aims to offset carbon emissions of more than 30% energy use for ten subscribed households.

Mary Shearer, Executive Director at KYHFH, said: “The creative way we’re using this programme is enabling us to further empower low-income families and ensure they have a decent and affordable place to call home. We’re proud to be able to assist our clients while also demonstrating our commitment to the environment and community by supporting this renewable energy.”

The programme has completed the installation of a new 1,300 solar photovoltaic panel array at the Solar Share facility, with a total of eight 500kW solar share sections in the pipeline.