Manchester makes £9.7m ‘electric’ commitment to eco-friendly bin lorries

Manchester City Council has committed to replacing almost half of its refuse collection vehicles with emission-free electric alternatives.

The local authority will invest £9.7 million to replace the current diesel wagons with 27 new electric refuse collection vehicles (e-RCVs).

The switch to these e-RCVs is expected to save around 900 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, cutting around 4% of the council’s current direct annual emissions.

Rabnawaz Akbar, Executive Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “As a council, we’ve said all along that we will have to do things very differently to realise our ambition to dramatically cut carbon emissions.”

Angeliki Stogia, Executive Member for Environment, commented: “This major investment in new electric bin lorries is a great example of the council’s commitment to playing its full part in tackling climate change and will also contribute to better air quality.”

The new vehicles, which will start operating in the autumn, are expected to help the council halve its direct carbon emissions by 2025.