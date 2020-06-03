‘Net zero progress is not just a number – it will make a qualitiative change’

The energy storage sector has strengthened its presence over the past 12 months.

That’s the suggestion from Alastair Martin, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Flexitricity who spoke to ELN about the continued growth of renewables and how the net zero target can change the way people behave

He said the 2050 net zero target has already seen many businesses accelerate their efforts to decarbonise: “The net zero carbon target is hugely important, because if you are to reach net zero by 2050, you have to achieve a lot in the next five years.

Mr Martin also suggested a net zero future would have a non-linear effect: “It’s not just a number. It makes a qualitative change in the way people behave. Zero carbon net is very different to an 80% reduction. It’s not just 20% better, is qualitatively better.”