US announces $30m federal fund for fuel cell technology

The US has announced up to $30 million (£23.9m) in new funding to further research and development of small scale solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) hybrid systems.

SOFCs are electrochemical devices that produce electricity directly from oxidising a fuel.

The funding from the US Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy will help study the use of hard, ceramic metal oxides such as calcium to advance hydrogen production and power generation through the electrolysis of water.

Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy, Steven Winberg, said: “SOFC that are ready to be utilised by commercial customers will help us meet global emissions targets, as well as make hydrogen production more widely available than ever before.

“The projects resulting from this funding opportunity represent a significant step that will benefit the United States and ultimately our global partners for decades to come.”