Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Anesco to develop two solar farms in the Netherlands

Anesco will develop the renewable assets in Holland and Friesland after being awarded the contracts by Shell New Energies

ELN TV

Chhaya Dabas
More Articles
Friday 5 June 2020
Image: Shutterstock

British renewable energy company Anesco is set to develop two solar farms in the Netherlands with a combined generation capacity of 26MW.

Anesco will develop the renewable assets in Holland and Friesland.

The contracts have been awarded by Shell New Energies, a business that invests in low carbon technology such as renewable assets and electric vehicles.

Anesco will also implement a biodiversity enhancement programme to enhance eco-friendly site management and landscaping.

The company will provide operational and maintenance support to the projects for two years.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast