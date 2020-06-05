Anesco to develop two solar farms in the Netherlands

British renewable energy company Anesco is set to develop two solar farms in the Netherlands with a combined generation capacity of 26MW.

Anesco will develop the renewable assets in Holland and Friesland.

The contracts have been awarded by Shell New Energies, a business that invests in low carbon technology such as renewable assets and electric vehicles.

Anesco will also implement a biodiversity enhancement programme to enhance eco-friendly site management and landscaping.

The company will provide operational and maintenance support to the projects for two years.