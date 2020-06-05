Wave of businesses vow to make their buildings net zero by 2030

Nearly 100 businesses and organisations have signed up to the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment to make all of their buildings net zero by 2030.

The wave of new members signing up to the scheme has helped to nearly double participation in the programme over the last year.

The signatories will now work to ensure all buildings they own, occupy or develop will generate net zero carbon emission by 2030 at the latest, as well as striving towards all buildings worldwide becoming net zero emissions by 2050,

The organisations involved span a wide variety of sectors and include Finnish retail developer Citycon, clean heating solutions provider Excool Group, Finnish pension insurer Varma, retail centre developer Wereldhave and real estate investment firm FORE Partnership and educational institute Adventist Education Southern Brazilian Union, which plans to retrofit 78 schools to enable them to go net zero by 2030, as well as designing all new buildings in line with net zero energy standards.

Of the participants, 62 are businesses and organisations, which are expected to collectively slash 3.3 million tonnes of carbon emissions from their environmental footprints.

Additionally, 28 cities and six states and regions have signed the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment.

CEO of the World Green Building Council, Cristina Gamboa, said: “Buildings are our planet’s largest consumers of energy. Measures to reduce consumption and energy waste in buildings offer the fastest way to unlock carbon savings, but they are often overlooked and prioritised.

“As we overcome the immediate and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must prioritise resilience. Net zero building can benefit people, economies and the planet and must form a part of the bold and decisive action necessary to tackle the climate emergency.”