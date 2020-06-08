Finance & Markets

BP to cut 10,000 jobs as energy demand slumps amid coronavirus pandemic

The firm aims to cut its capital spending by a quarter this year, totalling a reduction of around $3 billion

ELN TV

Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Monday 8 June 2020
Image: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

BP has announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs from its global business as a result of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The energy giant has suggested around 15% of its workforce will be made redundant by the end of the year but has not yet specified how many jobs will be lost in the UK.

The decision has been driven by the global fall in demand for oil resulting from the coronavirus crisis – the cost of oil fell to less than $20 (£15.8) a barrel at the peak of the crisis, as industries shutting down and businesses closing their doors resulted in energy demand flatlining.

An insider at the company says an email circulated to staff by CEO Bernard Looney suggests the firm is spending more than it makes and aims to cut capital spending by a quarter this year, totalling a reduction of around $3 billion (£2.36bn).

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast