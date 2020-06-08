Joint venture to install 250MW of solar capacity across US in 2020

A new joint venture is to install 250MW of solar capacity across the US in 2020.

The portfolio will be built, owned and operated by North American renewable energy investment company Excelsior Energy Capital and solar assets developer Unico Solar Investors.

The companies have formed a partnership to develop commercial and industrial solar assets across multiple US states – clean energy from the solar projects will be used to power a mix of consumers such as municipalities, educational institutions and property owners.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2020.