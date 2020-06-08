‘UK EV charge point market to grow by almost a third’ despite Covid-19 impact

The UK’s electric vehicle (EV) charge point market is set for 29% annual growth this year despite the impacts of coronavirus.

That’s according to a new report by the energy market research consultancy Delta-EE, which forecasts 71% of charge points will be installed at home by 2030, with only 7% growth in workplace charging.

The research also shows rapid chargers in locations such as shopping malls and hotels will see a reduction in market share from 18% to 6% in 2030 due to an increase in the number of slower chargers being rolled out.

John Murray, Head of EVs at Delta-EE, commented: “We expect a significant drop in new vehicle sales in 2020 due to Covid-19, as much as a 30% reduction. But we believe charge point installations will continue to grow across all segments, backed by renewed government funding.

“We’re all eager to see the transition to electric happen as quickly as possible, but if more emphasis is put on the infrastructure behind it, we could see an accelerated EV uptake in line with the government’s vision.”