Vattenfall resumes construction of ‘world’s largest offshore wind farm’

Swedish power company Vattenfall has resumed construction of the ‘world’s largest’ offshore wind project.

The project comprises of 140 turbines of 11MW each, supplied and partially installed by Siemens Gamesa.

The 1,500MW Hollandse Kust Zuid project is expected to power more than two million Dutch homes with clean energy, once fully operational in 2023.

The project forms part of the Dutch Government’s renewable energy targets and could further spur employment generation and local business opportunities.

Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice-President & Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall, said: “Hollandse Kust Zuid will not only provide fossil-free and affordable electricity to our private and business customers.

“It’s also a large infrastructure investment that creates significant economic activity and employment in times of economic uncertainty.”